Trump Toohey: How Many Movies Has Stallone Portrayed Rocky In?

1. New Kids On The Block is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their hit album “Hangin’ Tough” with a re-issue and a new tour. “Hangin’ Tough (30th Anniversary Edition)” will drop March 8th. Grammy or no Grammy for NKOTB? And yes, they’ve certainly been nominated.



NOPE



2. The Cavaliers have reportedly traded veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver to the Jazz in exchange for guard Alec Burks and two future second-round picks. Was Kyle on our 2016 championship team?



No



3. The author of the Handmaid’s Tale is working on a SEQUEL called “The Testaments” due out in 2019. Margaret Atwood originally published the Handmaid’s Tale in WHAT decade? The 80s, 90s, or 2000s?



80s

4. Sad news today...Sylvester Stallone officially took to Instagram to announce he was retiring his character Rocky Balboa. Stallone has portrayed ROCKY in how many movies? 6, 8, 10



8



5. Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale seem to lead this year’s Oscars race for lead actor. Although there are some other big names on the list of nominees, it looks like the duo is the most likely to take home an award. The nominees haven’t been officially announced yet. Last year’s Academy Award winner for the Best Actor category was Gary Oldman. He won it for his role as Winston Churchill in thisfilm.



Darkest Hour