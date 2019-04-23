Trump Toohey: How Many Kids Does Pink Have?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 4/23/2019

April 23, 2019
1.     “Blink-182” is one of the most hackable passwords - a new study says the most common musical artist used as a password is Blink 182.  Which one of these is NOT a musical artist/group containing numbers?  U2?  4 NON BLONDES?  Or 49 CENT?  

 

 


49 CENT


2.     Luke Perry’s final recorded episode of Riverdale will air this week. Which one of these is not a main character on Riverdale? Jeanette, Josie or Toni?

 

 

 


Jeanette


3.     Justin Bieber announced to the crowd at Coachella that a new album “…will be out soon”.  Who is Justin Bieber’s wife?  

 

 

 

 


Hailey Baldwin


4.     Twitter trolls came down on Pink after she posted a picture of her kids with a pelican, in which her son wasn’t wearing a diaper.  So, she said no more pics of her kids online!  How many kids does Pink have? 

 

 

 

 

 
2  


5.     Multiple predictions believe that Avengers: Endgame will open up with $300 million dollars this weekend. The highest grossing domestic opening weekend was $257 million for what April 2018 movie?

 

 

 

 


Avengers: Infinity War

