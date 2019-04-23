Trump Toohey: How Many Kids Does Pink Have?
Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 4/23/2019
1. “Blink-182” is one of the most hackable passwords - a new study says the most common musical artist used as a password is Blink 182. Which one of these is NOT a musical artist/group containing numbers? U2? 4 NON BLONDES? Or 49 CENT?
49 CENT
2. Luke Perry’s final recorded episode of Riverdale will air this week. Which one of these is not a main character on Riverdale? Jeanette, Josie or Toni?
Jeanette
3. Justin Bieber announced to the crowd at Coachella that a new album “…will be out soon”. Who is Justin Bieber’s wife?
Hailey Baldwin
4. Twitter trolls came down on Pink after she posted a picture of her kids with a pelican, in which her son wasn’t wearing a diaper. So, she said no more pics of her kids online! How many kids does Pink have?
2
5. Multiple predictions believe that Avengers: Endgame will open up with $300 million dollars this weekend. The highest grossing domestic opening weekend was $257 million for what April 2018 movie?
Avengers: Infinity War