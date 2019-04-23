Trump Toohey: How Many Kids Does Pink Have?

1. “Blink-182” is one of the most hackable passwords - a new study says the most common musical artist used as a password is Blink 182. Which one of these is NOT a musical artist/group containing numbers? U2? 4 NON BLONDES? Or 49 CENT?



49 CENT



2. Luke Perry’s final recorded episode of Riverdale will air this week. Which one of these is not a main character on Riverdale? Jeanette, Josie or Toni?



Jeanette



3. Justin Bieber announced to the crowd at Coachella that a new album “…will be out soon”. Who is Justin Bieber’s wife?



Hailey Baldwin



4. Twitter trolls came down on Pink after she posted a picture of her kids with a pelican, in which her son wasn’t wearing a diaper. So, she said no more pics of her kids online! How many kids does Pink have?



2



5. Multiple predictions believe that Avengers: Endgame will open up with $300 million dollars this weekend. The highest grossing domestic opening weekend was $257 million for what April 2018 movie?



Avengers: Infinity War