Trump Toohey: How Many Interceptions Did Baker Mayfield Have Against Houston?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 12/3/18

December 3, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.      Live Nation announced a new feature for Blossom this upcoming season - the Live Nation Lawn Pass will provide unlimited lawn admission to all of Blossom's Live Nation concerts for one price.  Blossom is located where?  Cleveland?  Canton?  Cuyahoga Falls? 

 

 


Cuyahoga Falls


2.      President George Herbert Walker Bush is dead. The country's 41st President, was 94.  He served as President from 1989-1993.  Who was the president prior to him, from 1981-1989?  

 

 

 


Ronald Reagan


3.      Browns lost yesterday is awful fashion 29-13 to the Houston Texans.  How many interceptions did Baker Mayfield have in that game?  

 

 

 


3

4.      Megan Fox revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she had a romantic relationship with Shia LeBeouf. The two were in which 2007 Michael Bay movie?

 

 

 


Transformers


5.      Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a custody agreement and will NOT go to trial. Which one of these is NOT the name of a Brad and Angelina child? Shiloh, Knox or Axel? 

 

 

 


Axel

Tags: 
trump toohey

Upcoming Events

06 Dec
Bob Seger's Final Tour Coming To Quicken Loans Arena Quicken Loans Arena
07 Dec
2018 Rainbow Radiothon Trisha O'Brien Pavilion at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
08 Dec
Ingrid Michaelson Coming To The Agora The Agora
09 Dec
Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions: Greatest Hits & Holiday Favorites powered by OmegaXL Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
15 Dec
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A parody by Dan and Jeff Market Square at Crocker Park
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Tri C Alex Johnson WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mr. Kringle Calls In About His Inventionasium! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, November 30th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jason and Jane Middaugh Talk About Their Homemade LEGO Christmas Story House Design WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview The Couple Who Went Viral Due To Baker Mayfield! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mr. Kringle from The Inventionasium Stops By The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes