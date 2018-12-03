Trump Toohey: How Many Interceptions Did Baker Mayfield Have Against Houston?

1. Live Nation announced a new feature for Blossom this upcoming season - the Live Nation Lawn Pass will provide unlimited lawn admission to all of Blossom's Live Nation concerts for one price. Blossom is located where? Cleveland? Canton? Cuyahoga Falls?



Cuyahoga Falls



2. President George Herbert Walker Bush is dead. The country's 41st President, was 94. He served as President from 1989-1993. Who was the president prior to him, from 1981-1989?



Ronald Reagan



3. Browns lost yesterday is awful fashion 29-13 to the Houston Texans. How many interceptions did Baker Mayfield have in that game?



3



4. Megan Fox revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she had a romantic relationship with Shia LeBeouf. The two were in which 2007 Michael Bay movie?



Transformers



5. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a custody agreement and will NOT go to trial. Which one of these is NOT the name of a Brad and Angelina child? Shiloh, Knox or Axel?



Axel