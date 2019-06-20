Trump Toohey: How Many Games of Jeopardy Did James Holzhauer Win In A Row?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 6/20/2019

June 20, 2019
1.     The Celebrity Softball All Star game is coming up during all star week at the beginning of July, and we now know that Mike the Miz will be a member of Team Cleveland.  Mike the Miz is from this script written Cleveland suburb. 

 

 

 

 

 

Parma

2.     James Holzhauer, the "Jeopardy!" champion, has donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in the name of Alex Trebek.  How many games of Jeopardy did James win in a row?  32?  38?  42?  

 

 

 

 

 

32

3.     Just announced: a new Pixar film called “Soul” will drop on June 19 2020. The director of Inside Out will be behind it.  Which one of these is NOT a personified emotion in the movie Inside Out? Anger, Happiness or Sadness?

 

 

 

 

 

Happiness (There’s a JOY, not a Happiness)

4.     Join us for Free Lunch today in Public Square at 11:30! Time to play a round of Label that Lunch! This decadent main-dish American garden salad comes with tomato, egg, bacon and usually chicken.

 

 

 

 

 

Cobb Salad

5.      Madden NFL 20 comes out on August 2nd - and Baker Mayfield will have multiple, special abilities on the game.  Madden NFL 12, which was released on August 30th of 2011, features this Cleveland Browns running back.  
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Peyton Hillis 

