Trump Toohey: How Many Games of Jeopardy Did James Holzhauer Win In A Row?

1. The Celebrity Softball All Star game is coming up during all star week at the beginning of July, and we now know that Mike the Miz will be a member of Team Cleveland. Mike the Miz is from this script written Cleveland suburb.

Parma

2. James Holzhauer, the "Jeopardy!" champion, has donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in the name of Alex Trebek. How many games of Jeopardy did James win in a row? 32? 38? 42?

32

3. Just announced: a new Pixar film called “Soul” will drop on June 19 2020. The director of Inside Out will be behind it. Which one of these is NOT a personified emotion in the movie Inside Out? Anger, Happiness or Sadness?

Happiness (There’s a JOY, not a Happiness)

4. Join us for Free Lunch today in Public Square at 11:30! Time to play a round of Label that Lunch! This decadent main-dish American garden salad comes with tomato, egg, bacon and usually chicken.

Cobb Salad

5. Madden NFL 20 comes out on August 2nd - and Baker Mayfield will have multiple, special abilities on the game. Madden NFL 12, which was released on August 30th of 2011, features this Cleveland Browns running back.



Peyton Hillis