Trump Toohey: How Many Disney Princesses Are There?

1. Kelly Clarkson was in town last night at the Q, and it was a great show! Name any Kelly Clarkson song.



A Moment Like This Heartbeat Song Miss Independent

Piece of Piece Already Gone Because of You

Behind These Hazel Eyes Mr. Know It All Breakaway



2. Do you feel like a real life Disney princess? A family in the United Kingdom are looking to pay 53 thousand a year for a nanny who will dress as various Disney princesses. According to Disney, how many official Disney Princesses are there? 10, 11 or 12?



11



3. It’s official, Jimmy Carteris now the longest-living president in U.S. history. Mr. Carter is 94 years and 172 days old, surpassing George H.W. Bush's age when he died last November. Only three Presidents have passed the age of 90: Jimmy Carter, President H.W. Bush. And this 40th president of the United States of America?



Ronald Reagan



4. Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, announced the launch of her new charity after surviving two brain aneurysms. What’s her character’s name of Game of Thrones?



Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys Stormborn Dany Khaleesi

Mhysa The Silver Queen Silver Lady

Dragonmother The Dragon Queen The Queen Across the Water

The Princess that was Promised



5. We’ve talked about it all week, but this weekend is “Be A Tourist In Your Hometown”, details at star102cleveland.com. What is the name of the area which features the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, FirstEnergy Stadium and the pier?



North Coast Harbor