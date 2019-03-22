Trump Toohey: How Many Disney Princesses Are There?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 3/22/2019

March 22, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.      Kelly Clarkson was in town last night at the Q, and it was a great show!  Name any Kelly Clarkson song.  

 

 

 


A Moment Like This        Heartbeat Song       Miss Independent  
Piece of Piece                  Already Gone       Because of You                
Behind These Hazel Eyes    Mr. Know It All   Breakaway 


2.      Do you feel like a real life Disney princess? A family in the United Kingdom are looking to pay 53 thousand a year for a nanny who will dress as various Disney princesses. According to Disney, how many official Disney Princesses are there?  10, 11 or 12? 

 

 

 


11 


3.      It’s official, Jimmy Carteris now the longest-living president in U.S. history. Mr. Carter is 94 years and 172 days old, surpassing George H.W. Bush's age when he died last November.  Only three Presidents have passed the age of 90:  Jimmy Carter, President H.W. Bush.  And this 40th president of the United States of America?  

 

 

 


Ronald Reagan


4.      Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, announced the launch of her new charity after surviving two brain aneurysms.  What’s her character’s name of Game of Thrones?  

 

 

 


      Daenerys Targaryen   
Daenerys Stormborn                       Dany                        Khaleesi
Mhysa                      The Silver Queen              Silver Lady               
Dragonmother        The Dragon Queen            The Queen Across the Water
The Princess that was Promised


5.      We’ve talked about it all week, but this weekend is “Be A Tourist In Your Hometown”, details at star102cleveland.com. What is the name of the area which features the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, FirstEnergy Stadium and the pier?

 

 

 


North Coast Harbor

