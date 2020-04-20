Trump Toohey: How Many Counties Are In The State of Ohio?
Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 4/20/2020
April 20, 2020
- Good news! The Disney hotline is back. Parents can call a toll free number to hear messages from various Disney characters. Name any Disney character.
Lots of options
- The Global Citizen organization and WHO had a special on Saturday to support frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic - It was called One World: Together at Home. By the way, its totally worth a watch. It starred Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and more. Rank them in order from oldest to youngest. Jennifer Lopez. Celine Dion. Lady Gaga.
Celine Dion – 52
Jennifer Lopez – 50
Lady Gaga – 34
- Marion County now leads the counties list of Ohio coronavirus cases. How many counties are in Ohio?
88
- Snoop Dogg is releasing his own wine this summer. In partnership with 19 Crimes, it will be called “Snoop Cali Red” and cost $12 a bottle. What is Snoop’s actual first name?
Calvin
- A company is paying people to watch all Harry Pottery films! What class did Professor Mcgonagall teach in Harry Potter? Charms, Transfiguration or Astronomy?
Transfiguration