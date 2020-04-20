Trump Toohey: How Many Counties Are In The State of Ohio?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 4/20/2020

April 20, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
  1. Good news!  The Disney hotline is back.  Parents can call a toll free number to hear messages from various Disney characters.  Name any Disney character.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lots of options

 

  1. The Global Citizen organization and WHO  had a special on Saturday to support frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic - It was called One World: Together at Home.  By the way, its totally worth a watch. It starred Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and more. Rank them in order from oldest to youngest.  Jennifer Lopez. Celine Dion. Lady Gaga.   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celine Dion – 52

Jennifer Lopez – 50

Lady Gaga – 34

 

  1. Marion County now leads the counties list of Ohio coronavirus cases. How many counties are in Ohio? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

88

 

  1. Snoop Dogg is releasing his own wine this summer.  In partnership with 19 Crimes, it will be called “Snoop Cali Red” and cost $12 a bottle.  What is Snoop’s actual first name?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calvin

 

  1. A company is paying people to watch all Harry Pottery films! What class did Professor Mcgonagall teach in Harry Potter? Charms, Transfiguration or Astronomy?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transfiguration

 

 

 

 

