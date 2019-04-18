Trump Toohey: How Many Columns of Categories Are In A Standard Game of Jeopardy?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 4/18/2019

April 18, 2019
Categories: 
1.     The Browns NFL schedule was released last night, and they have 4 prime time games.  Can you say SUPER BOWL!?!?  Name any opponent on the Browns schedule that was released yesterday. 

 

 

 

 
Titans, jets, Rams, Ravens, 49ers, Seahawks, Patriots, Broncos, Bills, Steelers, Dolphins, Bengals, Cardinals


2.     Happy National Animal Cracker Day. Name three animals that could be found in a box of Barnum’s Animal Crackers 

 

 

 


bear, bison, camel, cougar, elephant, giraffe, gorilla, hippopotamus, hyena, kangaroo, lion, monkey, rhinoceros, seal, sheep, tiger, and zebra


3.     Yay!  Madonna dropped new music today.  That’s all I have to say about that.  She’s been married twice.  Once from 1985-1989, and again from 2000-2008.  Can you name both of her former husbands?  

 

 

 


Sean Penn  Guy Ritchie

 
4.     SNL will close out the season with hosts Adam Sandler, Emma Thompson and Paul Rudd. Only one of those three has previously hosted SNL. Which one is it?

 

 

 

 


Paul Rudd


5.      Jeopardy is done filming for the season, but host Alex Trebek had a message for fans.  It says that he’s feeling good, and they are excited for next season of Jeopardy.  In the game of Jeopardy, there are how many columns of categories on the board in a typical round?  

 

 

 


6

 

