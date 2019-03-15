Trump Toohey: How Many Avengers Movies Have Their Been Since 2012?

1. Michelle Obama will be at Playhouse Square tomorrow. PlayhouseSquare is the largest performing arts center in the U.S. outside of Lincoln Center in this city? New York? Bay Village? Or Beachwood?



New York



2. The Black Keys are coming to town! The Q arena, in September. The band really consist of only this many people. 2? 9? Or 11?

2

3. ALL Sorts of new stuff on netflix today: New Arrested Development, new Queer Eye and Idris Elba’s new show Turn Up Charlie. Before coming to Netflix for new episodes, which television network aired Arrested Development from 2003 to 2006? CBS, NBC or FOX?

Fox

4. The new trailer dropped for Avengers: Endgame. Since 2012 and including ‘Endgame’, how many Avengers movies have there been?

4

Marvel’s The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame

5. Hallmark is cutting ties with actress Lori Loughlin (Lock-Lin). Oh I’ll miss the mystery collection of movies on the Hallmark Channel in which she plays the role of Jennifer Shannon. Boy, could she find hidden treasures! Can you give me the name the mystery collection of movies in which she starred as Jennifer Shannon?

Garage Sale Mystery Collection