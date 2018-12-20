Trump Toohey: How Long Has Kraft Mac and Cheese Been Around?

1. All Six of the Brady Bunch kids reunited on the Brady home as part of the HGTV renovation. We’re not going to ask you to name all six of the Brady Bunch kids. But can you name three of them?



Greg (Barry Williams), Peter (Christopher Knight), and Bobby (Mike Lookinland) Marcia (Maureen McCormick), Jan (Eve Plumb), and Cindy (Susan Olsen)



2. Jerry Seinfeld reigns supreme on "Forbes" list of highest paid comedians of 2018 pulling in $57.5 million dollars. Kevin hart was in second place followed by Dave Chappelle. Let’s play a role of “Name that Seinfeld character!” This mailman’s role as a recurring character was primarily as Jerry's nemesis and a frequent collaborator in Kramer’s elaborate and bizarre schemes.



Newman



3. If you’re in New York City, today could be your lucky day. Because today, Kraft is giving away free grilled cheese sandwiches made with Kraft American Cheese to folks in Times Square. How long has Kraft Mac and Cheese been around? 81 years? 68 years? 55 years?



81 years



4. Entertainment Weekly dropped an exclusive cover featuring the cast of Aladdin including Will Smith as the Genie. In the Men In Black series, what’s Will Smith’s agent name?



Agent J



5. Kevin McAllister from Home Alone is back - and this time, its in an Ad for Google Assistant. What year was Home Alone released? 1990? 1002? Or 1994?





1990