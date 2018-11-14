Trump Toohey: Happy Birthday Francisco Lindor, What's His Sign?

1. Chik-Fil-A is on the Chik-Fil-Way. The popular fast food joint known for its chicken sandwiches said yesterday that it'd begin delivering from more than 1,100 of its restaurants around the United States. True or False: Chik-Fil-A serves breakfast.



True

2. Beds slept in by Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are going up for auction. They're from late shopping mall tycoon Melvin Simon's lavish estate in Indiana. The auction is this weekend. Give em to me, older to youngest: Barack Obama. Bill Clinton. Oprah Winfrey



Bill Clinton - 72

Oprah Winfrey - 64

Barack Obama - 57

3. The reviews are in, the new Viola Davis heist movie, “Widows” is AMAZING! It comes out this Friday. Which infamous heist duo are played by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in this famous 1967 film? Or maybe even a song by Jay-Z and Beyonce back in 2002…



Bonnie and Clyde



4. Happy birthday to Francisco Lindor! What’s Francisco’s astrological sign?



Scorpio



5. HBO announced that the final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April of 2019. Can you give me the name of the series of fantasy novels, written by George R.R. Martin, in which the television series Game of Thrones is based.



A Song of Ice and Fire