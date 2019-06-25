Trump Toohey: George Clooney Recently Starred On Hulu In WHAT Series?

1) Happy six months till Christmas! Can you name any classic Christmas song?

2) Sam’s Club is now doing same-day alcohol delivery, right to your door! What’s the name of the Sam’s Club VIP program? Sam’s Platinum? Sam’s Plus? or Sam’s Stars?

Sam’s Plus

3) Uh oh, Dr. Phil dropped a clue by accident that indicates Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will be getting married this Saturday. What year did Dr. Phil the TV Show hit television? 1999? 2002? 2005?





2002

4) American Horror Story announced that Season 9, entitled 1984, is dropping Wednesday, September 18th. Can you name one of the two actors who have been in EVERY single season?

Sarah Paulson / Evan Peters

5) George Clooney will direct and star in a post-apocolpytic movie for Netflix called ‘Good Morning, Midnight’. George Clooney just stared in a Hulu miniseries after a Joseph Heller novel called WHAT?

Catch 22