Trump Toohey: Fill In The Blank: "To _______ And Beyond!"

1. KFC now has CNW. Ok that was bad. Chicken and waffles for your mouth! KFC has big box meals, a $10 chicken share but the larger dinners of chicken are served in this.



BUCKET



2. Big news yesterday as it was revealed that Toy Story 4 will be hitting theatres in June of 2019. Fill in this Buzz Lightyear catchphrase: “To ____ and beyond”



Infinity



3. 98 degrees joined us earlier in the show. They’ll be at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on November 23rd. What was the name of the show that aired on MTV from 2003-2005, starring Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson?



Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica



4. Apparently the ALF Reboot is ‘not moving forward at this time after failing to attract a suitor’. In its peak, 18.8 million views watched ALF in 1988. Another show in 1988 had 18.8 million views and starred the characters: Kevin, Wayne, Paul and Winnie.



The Wonder Years



5. Get your kids or grandkids ready, because there’s going to be a live action Pokemon movie called “Detective Pikachu” staring Ryan Reynolds! Ryan Reynolds has two children, can you name them?



James and Inez