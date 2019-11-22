Trump Toohey: Elsa and Anna Are What?

1. In the Frozen series, Anna and Elsa are what? Sisters? Cousins? Mother and Daughter?



Sisters

2. We love the adorable snowman, Olaf and found out in the original Frozen Movie that his favorite season is what?

Summer

3. Did you know the Frozen soundtrack spent thirteen weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200? It was the first soundtrack to spent that much time since THIS movie’s soundtrack went #1 for sixteen weeks in the 90s featuring tracks like “Distant Memories”, “A Promise Kept” and “My Heart Will Go On”.

Titantic​

4. Frozen is the 53rd Disney Animated feature film. What was the 52nd? Which was released a year before Frozen and centers around a character that was voiced by John C Reilly?

Wreck it Ralph

5. Of course, who could forget the 2015 animated short where Elsa plans to give Anna a surprise birthday party. What was the name of that animated short?

Frozen Fever