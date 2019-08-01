Trump Toohey: Dwayne Johnson Voiced Which Character In Moana?

1. Football is back! The Hall of Fame game is later on tonight at 8pm. Which Ohio city is home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?



Canton



2. Dwayne Johnson, the WWE star-turned-actor, has been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actor of 2019 by Forbes at $89-point-four-million dollars. Dwayne Johnson voiced which character in the movie, Moana?



Maui



3. Lakewood is getting its First Starbucks which opens tomorrow. What is the Starbucks logo: a siren, a mermaid or angel?

Siren

4. New Movies this weekend include Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. What year was the FIRST Fast and Furious movie released? 2001, 2003 or 2005?

2001

5. Clay Matthews, former linebacker with the Cleveland Browns, will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the Browns game against the Rams on Sept 22. What was his jersey number while playing for the Browns?

#57