Trump Toohey: Does Tom Cruise Have An Oscar? Who Sang 'Firework'?

1. THE 4TH OF JULY IS TOMROROW, AND WE HAVE THE ENTIRE SCHEDULE OF FIREWORKS IN EACH CITY ON THE JEN AND TIM SHOW PAGE AT STAR102CLEVELAND.COM. THIS AMERICAN IDOL JUDGE HAS A SONG CALLED “FIREWORK” FROM HER ALBUM TEENAGE DREAM.

KATY PERRY

2. The large ‘witness’ banner featuring LeBron James is coming down this week following news that LeBron will be going out west. Which company’s global headquarters is in the building behind the banner?



(Sherwin-Williams)



3. In today’s music world, Cardi B becomes the first female rapper to attain two number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Only two other lead female rappers have topped the Billboard Hot 100, one was Iggy Azalea and the other one is this classic female rapper. Is it Missy Elliot, Lauryn Hill or Queen Latifah?

(Lauryn Hill – Doo Wop That Thing (1998))



4. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO TOM CRUISE. NOMINATED FOR 3 ACADEMY AWARDS, HAS HE EVER WON THE AWARD?

NOPE

1990 – BORN ON THE 4TH OF JULY

1997 JERRY MCGUIRE

2000 MAGOLIA



5. The FBI have arrested a man who was planning on releasing a bomb in Downtown Cleveland. This high-intense situation recalls a film with Liam Neeson. Neeson plays a former CIA operative who tracks down his teenage daughter after she gets kidnapped while traveling in France. What film is this?



(Taken)