Trump Toohey: Does Patrick Stewart Have An Oscar?

1. Labatt Blue has new Cleveland themed cans featuring Edgewater Park, Put in Bay and Cuyahoga Valley National Park! They’re super cool and you can check them out up at the Jen and Tim Show page at Star 102cleveland.com. Now my favorite draft beer, when I drink beer, is a Belgian white and is notorious for having an orange in it. What beer is this?

(Blue Moon)

2. Rumor has it that Patrick Stewart might be reprising his role as Captain Picard in a new spinoff of Star Trek. Is Patrick Stewart an Oscar winner?

(NO - but he does have a Grammy for best spoken word album for children for Peter and the wolf (1996), 4 time Emmy nominee)

3. John Travaolta’s new film Gotti, a biopic about mobster John Gotti, is not getting good reviews. In fact, it has a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular film critic website. YIKES! Now which of these three movies also has a zero on Rotten Tomatoes? The Garbage Pail Kids Movie, Glitter starring Mariah Carey,or Jack and Jill with Adam Sandler?

The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (Glitter has a 7%, Jack and Jill has 3%)

4. Fran Drescher is hinting that they are going to reboot her sitcom The Nanny. CAN THE REBOOTS STOP, PLEASE! If you remember the original sitcom, Fran plays Fran, a lovable nanny who watches over three high class children and their father Maxwell. What was the last name of the family Fran works for?

(Sheffields [Maxwell, Margaret, Brighton, Grace])

5. A woman in Bay Village saw a giant snake and posted a picture of it! So we need to know, which one of you released a giant anaconda into Lake Erie? According to some Facebook commentators the serpentine in question was a native Lake Erie Water Snake. One of the most famous snakes in pop culture HAS TO BE the one Britney Spears wore around herself during a 2001 performance of WHAT SONG?

(I’m A Slave 4 U)