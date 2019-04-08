Trump Toohey: Does Myles Garrett Play Offense or Defense?

1. Myles Garrett is hosting a puppy play date in Kirtland. Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns plays offense? Or defense?



Defense

2. It was all-star duets on “American Idol.” The contestants performed with their real-life idols. Last night’s show highlights the top ____ contestants. Top 20? Final 12? Or Top 24?



Top 20

3. Paul Rudd turned 50 on Saturday, and nobody believe it. Everyone on social media thought he was well under the age of 50. He’s been in so many movies, and played so many roles: including THISsuper hero, armed with a super-suit with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength.



Ant Man

4. Season 2 of Killing Eve kicked off last night. Sandra Oh won the SAG award for Outstanding Performance By A Female in 2005. She and one other Grey’s Anatomy actress won this award. Which second Grey’s Anatomy actress won this award? Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson or Kate Walsh?



Chandra Wilson

5. Shazam opens up at #1 at the weekend box office with 53 million! Shazam is the seventh film in the ‘DC Extended Universe’ Can you name any of the other six films besides Shazam that make up the DC Extended Universe.



Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Aquaman, Shazam!