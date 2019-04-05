Trump Toohey: Does Cleveland Have An IKEA?

1. IKEA may let you rent furniture soon. Younger customers have started to show reluctance in taking the time to travel to Ikea stores, haul the flat-pack furniture home and then assemble it themselves. True or False: We have an IKEA in Cleveland?



NO, but I wish



2. Target is raising their minimum hourly wage from $12 an hour to $13 an hour. The primary color throughout Target stores, is what?



RED



3. The ICONIC Whale mural on the Cleveland Public Power building is getting a fresh coat of paint. It’s time to play a round of Mark That Mural! Where might one find a mural, in the Cleveland area, called ‘La Storia del People Italo-Americano?



Little Italy



4. New movies this weekend include the superhero film Shazam and a movie adaption of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary. There will be another movie adaption of a Stephen King movie later this fall featuring an ancient cosmic evil. What film will that be?



It Chapter 2



5. The Jonas Brothers didn’t make fans wait very long for more new music. Just a few weeks after dropping their first reunion single “Sucker,” they have released the new tune “Cool,” along with a video. The Jo Bros were nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist in 2009, but did not win. Who won Best New Artist of that year?



Adele