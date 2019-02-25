Trump Toohey: Did April The Giraffe Have A Boy Giraffe or Girl Giraffe In 2017?

1. Cedar Point is reversing a policy and will now allow people waiting in line for Steel Vengeance to carry cellphones. Fill in the blank of THIS Cedar Point Roller Coaster: Iron ____.





Dragon



2. April the Giraffe is about to give birth again. Maybe next week. Maybe the week after. The wait continues. Yes this is the giraffe that gave birth, on a webcam in April of 2017. Did she have a boy giraffe? Or a girl giraffe?



BOY



3. Ryan Murphy reveals new Netflix series called ‘Hollywood’. It’ll take place in a ‘Golden Age of Tinseltown’, no other details take place. Ryan Murphy has dipped into celebrity drama before with his show ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ which was about the bitter rivalry of which two actresses?

Joan Crawford and Bette Davis



4. The third How to Train Your Dragon movie opened up with 55.5 million this last weekend. Which of these movies has the second highest opening of 2019? Lego Movie 2, Glass or The Upside?



Glass



5. The Oscars were last night and Ma-her-suh-la Aliwon Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Dr. Shirley. This isn’t his first time winning the award, as he was the Best Supporting Actor for this 2016 film.



Moonlight