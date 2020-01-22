Trump Toohey: Derek Jeter Was On What Baseball Team?

1. NIKE released the LeBron “I Promise” shoe yesterday. It’ll cost you a cool $200. The “I Promise” School is located in which Ohio City? Cleveland? Akron? Medina?





Akron



2. Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame, while Larry Walker also earned baseball's highest honor yesterday. Derek Jeter played his entire Major League Baseball Career with this team.



Yankees



3. Alicia Keys is going on tour and she’s making a stop in Cleveland. Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on August 21st. Her first Grammy was awarded for this song back in 2002? No One? Fallin’? If I Ain’t Got You?



Fallin



4. Nickelback is coming to Cleveland! Which of these celebrities does not get a shoutout in their song “Rockstar”? Elvis, Cher or Cary Grant?



Cary Grant



5. Netflix dropped the trailer for their remake of the original Pokemon movie. It’s coming out in February. Where is Pokemon protagonist Ash Ketchum from? Pallet Town, Viridian City or Lavender Town?





Pallet Town