Trump Toohey: Dan + Shay: Brothers, Cousins or Not Related?

1. Big news as the wine and cheese advent calendars will return this year at Aldi. All of the details on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Which coin do you need in order to use a shopping cart at Aldi? Although you get it back at the end of your shopping adventure.



A quarter



2. Jason Kipnis will thank fans with his annual shoe toss at the players’ parking lot outside Progressive Field at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Jason Kipnis: Usually, first base? Second base? Left field?



Second base



3. New shows on Netflix today includes season five of Peaky Blinders. Peaky Blinders is a historical crime drama show that takes place following what major world event? World War I? The British Revolution? World War II?



World War 1



4. As promised, Dan + Shay dropped their new song, “10,000 Hours,” last night, which features special guest Justin Bieber. We played it for you earlier in the show, and will play it for you again coming up. Dan and Shay: Brothers? Cousins? Not related?



Not related



5. HBO Max locks down exclusive access to new Sesame Street episodes. It’s time to play a round of Say That Sesame Street Character! This member of Sesame Street loves ballet, is best friends with Elmo and has orange fur. Can you Say That Sesame Street Character?



Zoe​