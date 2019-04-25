Trump Toohey: Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward: Offense or Defense Player?

1. The first round of the NFL Draft is later on tonight! The Browns don’t have a pick in the first round as of now. Your Cleveland browns selected which QB first overall in last year’s draft?



Baker Mayfield



2. Browns player Denzel Ward has donated $10,000 to Nordonia High School’s football program on behalf of the NFL Foundation. Denzel Ward: Offense? Or Defense?



Defense



3. Sting is the latest artist to land a residency in Las Vegas. The singer will debut his new show, “My Songs,” at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May 2020. He’s been nominated for 38 Grammys! Let’s play a round of over/under 20 Grammy wins for Sting/The Police?



Under - 17



4. A musical about Destiny’s Child is in the works. It’s called “Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical”. Which one of these tracks was NOT on Destiny’s Child’s 2001 album, Survivor? Independent Woman, Say My Name or Bootylicious?



Say My Name



5. Martha Stewart made a statement that she feels sorry for Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Which one of these felony charges did Martha not plead guilty to in March 2004? Making false statements, conspiracy or aggravated hacking?



Aggravated hacking