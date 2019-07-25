Trump Toohey: Christmas In July Edition

1. Your Cleveland Browns begin the journey to the Super Bowl today as training camp begins. Speaking of Cleveland, what is the name of the 1983 classic Christmas film that was shot mostly right here in good ole Cleveland, OH?



A Christmas Story



2. Pumpkin Pie KitKats are coming back this year. That’s all find and dandy, but this is the Christmas in July edition of Trump Toohey. So let’s play a round of “Mention that Mocha”. This holiday Starbucks classic is made with signature espresso, steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup. It's all topped off with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Can you mention that Mocha? Or give me the name of the drink?



Peppermint Mocha



3. The Classic Christmas Carol ‘O Christmas Tree’ is actually based on a German folk song called ‘O ________’



Tannenbaum

4. In the song “12 Days of Christmas”, how many pipers piping did my true love give to me?



Eleven



5. Can you name the two weather-controlling brothers who star in the Christmas classic: “The Year Without A Santa Claus”?



Heat Miser and Snow Miser​