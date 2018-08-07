Trump Toohey: Can You Name Two of the Three Bee Gees #1s from 'Saturday Night Fever'

1. KFC HAS ANNOUNCED THE LATEST ACTOR THAT WILL STEP INTO THE ROLE OF COLONEL SANDERS AND IT WILL BE, “SEINFELD” STAR JASON ALEXANDER. JASON ALEXANDER PLAYED WHICH ROLE ON “SEINFELD”?



GEORGE COSTANZA



2. Kelly Clarkson is filming a pilot for her own daytime talk show! Will it be like Regis and Kelly? There’s no information about what it would look like, and Clarkson said he’s ‘slightly terrified’. Before Regis and Kelly, Regis co-hosted with who between 1988-2000?



Kathie Lee Gifford



3. Season 15 of “The Voice” is set to debut next month on NBC and it looks like they’ve lined up some big name mentors. Keith Urban, will mentor Blake Shelton’steam, Thomas Rhett, for Kelly Clarkson’s team, and Halsey, for Jennifer Hudson’s team. CeeLo Green is also set to returnas an advisor to Adam Levine’s team. Green, of course, was one as one of the original coaches when the show premiered in 2011, along with Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and this female coach.



Christina Aguilera



4. Someone on Facebook asked for ‘more Trump Toohey questions from the 1970s’. So here’s one. 47 years ago today, the Bee Gees got their first #1 with “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”. Six years later, they would go #1 with the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. Three Bee Gees songs went #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, can you name TWO of them?



(How Deep Is Your Love, Stayin’ Alive, Night Fever)



5. Sad news for Robert Redford fans, he’s done with acting! His final movie , The Old Man and the Gun will come out this fall and will be his final on-screen performance. Which one of these Robert Redford movies won the Academy Award for Best Picture? All the President’s Men, Out of Africa or Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?



(Out of Africa – won, all three nominated)