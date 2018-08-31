Trump Toohey: Can You Name Two of the Four Theme Parks At Disney World?

1. YOU COULD LOOK LIKE JOEY TRIBIANI FOR ONLY $9,000. A LUXUARY LINE OF CLOTHING IS NOW SELLING A SEVEN LAYED PARKA THAT REMINDS ALL OF US OF THE TIME WHEN JOEY, ON THE SHOW “FRIENDS”, GRABBED ALL OF THIS CHARACTER’S CLOTHES AND PUT THEM ON AT ONCE.



CHANDLER BING



2. Happy Labor Day weekend from the Jen and Tim Show! There’s plenty to do in Cleveland, and if you’re looking for ideas we got some for you at star102cleveland.com. Finish this old-school saying, ‘you can’t wear _____-colored clothing after Labor Day’.



(White)



3. The happiest place on earth is getting a little liquored, as Disneyland has decided to sell liquor at the theme park for the first time in history! Now Disneyland is over in Anaheim, while DisneyWorld is in Florida. Can you name two of the four official theme parks of Disneyworld?



(Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom)



4. Crazy Rich Asians is projected to spend a third week at #1 in the Box Office according to Box Office Mojo. If this happens, Crazy Rich Asians will be one of four movies to hold three weeks or more at #1 in 2018. Can you name one of the three movies that was #1 for at least three weeks in 2018?



Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4 weeks at #1)

Black Panther (5 weeks at #1)

Avengers: Infinity War (3 weeks at #1)



5. “Riverdale’s” season 3 trailer is here. The action returns on October 10th. Give me Luke Perry’s charter’s name on the show “Riverdale”. I’ll accept first name only if needed.



Fred Andrews