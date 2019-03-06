Trump Toohey: Can You Name The Two Fictional Continents In Game Of Thrones?

1. The makers of Mayochup – a ketchup and mayo combination condiment have launched Mayomust and Mayocue. Mayocue is the combination of mayo and BBQ sauce, and Mayomust is the combo of mayo and thiscondiment.



Mustard



2. "Forbes" told us last year that Kylie Jenner was on track to become the world’s youngest billionaire. Now she’s achieved it. She’s made the billionaires’ list for the first time, thanks to _____ Cosmetics. Kylie? Kris? Or Kim?





Kylie



3. The Voice blind auditions continued last night. Can you name the four judges? Here, I’ll help. Blake Shelton, Adam Levine. Kelly Clarkson and who?

John Legend



4. Reviews are in and the new Captain Marvel movie starring Brie Larson looks good! Brie Larson won the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing a kidnapping victim in which 2015 drama?



Room



5. The OFFICIAL Season 8 trailer for Games of Thrones dropped, we have it for you at star102cleveland.com. Games of Thrones is set on two fictional continents named WHAT?



Westeros and Essos