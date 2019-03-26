Trump Toohey: Can You Name Two of the Artists That Are Going to be Inducted This Weekend?  

1. We have a birthday girl today. Jennifer Grey is the birthday girl! You know her from a few different roles, but probably best as this character from the film “Dirty Dancing”.



Baby Houseman



2. Congratulations are in order for Alanis Morissette.The singer revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant with her third child. Name any Alanis Morissette song from her album “Jagged Little Pill”.

All I Really Want You Learn

Head Over Feet You Oughta Know

Perfect Mary Jane Ironic Hand in my Pocket

Right Through You Forgiven Not The Doctor

Wake Up

3. Oprah, Steve Carrell, Jennifer Aniston and more joined Apple for the presentation for Apple’s new streaming service, Apple TV+. Oprah will release two documentaries on Apple TV+. She made her film debut playing what character in The Color Purple?

Sofia

4. The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony is this Saturday in New York - simulcast here in Cleveland. Can you give metwo of the artists that are going to be inducted this weekend?

The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies

5. University Hospital will be expanding Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood. The hospital is right off the 271 exit on _____ Road.

Harvard Road​