Trump Toohey: Can You Name The Top Song of 1975?

1. THE CAVS PLAY LATER ON TONIGHT, AND I’VE BEEN TRYING TO THINK OF SOMETHING POSITIVE ABOUT GAME 3. THE ONLY THING THAT I CAN THINK OF, IS FREE TACOS FOR EVERYONE. THE STEAL A GAME, STEAL A TACO PROMOTION AT TACO BELL MEANS THAT SINCE GOLDEN STATE WON ON THE ROAD, FREE DORITOS LOCOS TACOS FOR EVERYONE. THIS WILL HAPPEN ON JUNE 13TH, FROM 2-6PM. THE DORITOS LOCOS TACO SHELL IS MADE FROM THESE NACHO CHEESE TORTILLA CHIPS?



DORITOS



2. TERRELL OWENS IS FINALLY BEING INDUCTED INTO THE HALL OF FAME, AND NOW HE’S NOT GOING TO THE CEREMONY. HE WISHES TO “…CELEBRATE WHAT WILL BE ONE OF THE MOST MEMORABLE DAYS OF MY LIFE, ELSEWHERE.” ALRIGHTY? WHICH CITY IS THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME LOCATED?



CANTON, OHIO



3. CHIP AND JOANNA GAINS HAVE BEEN FINED $40,000 BY THE EPA DUE TO THE MISHANDLING OF LEAD PAINT. THE TWO ARE KNOWN FOR THEIR HGTV SHOW “FIXER UPPER”, AND THEIR LINE OF HOME FURNISHINGS AT TARGET. ARE CHIP AND JOANNA HUSBAND AND WIFE? BROTHER AND SISTER? OR COUSINS?



HUSBAND AND WIFE



4. LET’S THROW IT BACK TO JEN’S YEAR OF BIRTH. 1975. CAN YOU NAME THE SONG TITLE AND ARTIST OF THIS TOP SONG OF THAT YEAR?

CARL DOUGLAS “KUNG FU FIGHTING”



5. JUSTIN BIEBER IS GETTING SUED BY THE MAN HE GOT INTO AN ALL-OUT STREET BRAWL WITH, RIGHT HERE IN CLEVELAND, AFTER GAME 3 OF THE 2016 NBA FINALS. AFTER TAKING A LIGHT BLOW TO THE HEAD, BEEBS HIT HIM WITH A RIGHT HOOK AND THEN IT WAS ON. SPEAKING OF HITS, BEEBS DOES HAVE A GRAMMY FOR “BEST DANCE RECORDING” FOR THIS SONG RELEASED IN 2015.



WHERE R U NOW