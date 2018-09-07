Trump Toohey: Can You Name Three of the Original Care Bears?

1. BROWNS BEGIN THEIR SUPER BOWL RUN THIS SUNDAY AS THEY TAKE ON THIS HATED TEAM AT FIRST ENERGY STADIUM.



STEELERS



2. Dolores O’Riordan’sdeath has been ruled a “tragic accident.” The Cranberriesfrontwoman drowned due to alcohol intoxication in the bathtub of her hotel room. Grammy or no grammy for “the cranberries”?



Nope – and never nominated

3. BURT REYNOLDS PASSED AWAY YESTERDAY AT THE AGE OF 82 YEARS OLD. HE MAY NOT HAVE WON AN ACADEMY AWARD, BUT WAS NOMINATED FOR ONE FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN THIS FILM.



BOOGIE NIGHTS



4. Watch out Broadway, Beetlejuice is being adapted for a Broadway Musical! The original Beetlejuice came out in 1988 and was directed by which legendary director known for his dark, gothic and eccentric horror and fantasy films?



Tim Burton



5. The Care Bears are back in a new animated show called “Care Bears: Unlock The Magic”. It’s coming to Boomerang and the channel’s streaming service. Can you name THREE of the original ten Care Bears who were introduced by American Greetings in 1982?

(Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, Birthday Bear, Friend Bear, Funshine Bear, Good Luck Bear, Grumpy Bear, Love-a-Lot Bear, Tenderheart Bear, Wish Bear)