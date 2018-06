Trump Toohey: Can You Name The Races Which Make Up The Triple Crown?

1. THE CAVS GOT SWEPT BY THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS, AND NOW EVERYONE IS WONDERING IF LEBRON WILL STAY, OR GO. LEBRON, PLEASE DON’T GO! WHEN HE LEFT CLEVELAND IN 2010, WHERE DID HE GO?



MIAMI (HEAT)



2. JUSTIFY WON THE BELMONT STAKES GOING WIRE TO WIRE TO BECOME THE 13TH TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPION IN HISTORY, AND SECOND SINCE 2015. CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF THE OTHER TWO RACES THAT JUSTIFY WON, TO WIN THE TRIPLE CROWN?

KENTUCKY DERBY



PREAKNESS STAKES



3. ANTHONY BOURDAIN DIED LAST WEEK IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE. HE WAS 61 YEARS OLD. HE WAS AN AUTHOR, CELEBRITY CHEF AND TV PERSONALITY ARGUABLY BEST KNOWN FOR THISSHOW THAT RAN ON THE TRAVEL CHANNEL FROM 2005-2012.



ANTHONY BOURDAIN: NO RESERVATIONS



4. VINCE VAUGHN WAS ARRESTED FOR DUI AND RESISTING ARREST OVER THE WEEKEND. HE AND HIS PASSENGER HAVE SINCE POSTED BAIL, AND BEEN RELEASED. OF THESE MOVIES, WHICH IS HIS HIGHEST GROSSING AT THE BOX OFFICE? THE BREAK UP? DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY? OR WEDDING CRASHERS?

WEDDING CRASHERS - $209 MILLION

THE BREAK UP $118.7 MILLION

DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG $114 MILLION



5. OCEAN’S 8 DID WELL AT THE BOX OFFICE, PULLING IN $41 MILLION DOLLARS. GOOD ENOUGH FOR FIRST PLACE DURING ITS OPENING WEEKEND. SANDRA BULLOCK, WHO PLAYS THE ROLE OF DEBBIE OCEAN, WON AN ACDEMY AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS FOR “THE BLINDSIDE” IN 2009. SHE WAS ALSO NOMINATED FOR BEST ACTRESS IN THIS 2013 FILM, BUT DIDN’T WIN.

GRAVITY