Trump Toohey: Can You Name One of the Four Networks Which Hosted New Episodes of "Unsolved Mysteries"?

1. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is offering free admission for furloughed federal employees during the partial government shutdown. The offer will last through the shutdown. To receive free admission for themselves and up to one guest, furloughed employees must show their federal ID or badge at the box office. The Rock and Roll Hall of fame is located where? Downtown CLE? Lorain? Or Parma?





Downtown Cleveland!



2. We now have the two teams that have made it to the Super Bowl. Name one.





L.A.Rams

New England Patriots



3. The Oscar Nominations are coming out today. Which one of these is not a current category? Best Live Action Short Film, Best Documentary Short Subject or Best Stunt Coordination?





Best Stunt Coordination



4. Netflix will be rebooting the show “Unsolved Mysteries”. The show previously ran through the late 80s and 90s and even into the 2000s. Can you name one of the four channels which aired new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries during that time?



NBC, CBS, Lifetime, Spike



5. Miles Brockman Richie was allegedly detained by police at an airport in London. Lionel Richie's son threatened to blow up the place after they wouldn't let him board his flight. He was released with a warning. Lionel Richie has an Academy Award win to his name. For this song, in the film White Nights.





Say You, Say Me