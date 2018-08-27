Trump Toohey: Can You Name One of the Actresses In The 1994 Adaptation of Little Women?

1. Niall Horan tickets are up for grabs today, you know one of the singers that used to be in this boy band.



One Direction



2. Robin Leach has passed away at the age of 76 years old. For years he hosted this show wishing you “champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”



Lifestyles of the rich and famous



3. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reached a divorce settlement but will wait until Ben Affleck finishes his current stint in rehab before settling in court. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner started dating in 2004, but they met during the production of WHICH early 2000s film? Pearl Harbor, Armageddon or Forces of Nature?



(Pearl Harbor, 2001 / Affleck was a lead, Garner was a supporting character)



4. Crazy Rich Asians kept its spot at #1 this weekend, gaining another $25 million after last week’s opening of 26 million. The film's second weekend drop of 6% is one of the smallest of all-time. THIS 2017 movie has holds the record for ‘smallest second weekend drop’. Is it The Greatest Showman, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle or Pitch Perfect 3?

(The Greatest Showman: 76.3% increase in week 2, No. 1) (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (38.4% gain, No. 4) Pitch Perfect 3 (-15.6% drop, No. 41)

5. Emma Watson has officially signed up for the movie remake of Little Women! It is unknown which March sister she is playing... The last film adaptation of Little Women came in 1994 and stared three notorious actresses as the March sisters. Can you name one of them?

(Winona Ryder as ‘Jo’, Kirsten Dunst as ‘Amy March’, Claire Danes as ‘Beth’ (also Trini Alvarado as ‘Meg’ March)