Trump Toohey: Can You Name Marky Mark's Other Top 10 Hit?

1. THEY’RE BAAAACK! INSECTS THAT OFTEN SHOW UP ON WEATHER RADAR DUE TO THE SWARMS THAT INVADE THE CLEVELAND AREA EACH AND EVERY YEAR THIS TIME OF YEAR. GIVE ME THE NAME OF THESE NASTY FLYING INSECTS.



MIDGES



2. LEBRON JAMES HAS BEEN SELECTED AS THE COVER ATHLETE FOR THE VIDEO GAME NBA 2K19 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION. THIS WOULD MARK THE SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR A CLEVELAND CAVALIER HAS MADE THE COVER OF THE NBA 2K VIDEO GAME. LAST YEAR IT WAS THIS FORMER CLEVELAND CAVALIER WHO NOW PLAYS FOR THE BOSTON CELTICS.



KYRIE IRVING



3. CHIPOTLE HAS THE HOOKUP FOR NURSES TODAY. WHEN THEY COME TO A CHIPOTLE TODAY WITH A WORK ID, THEY GET A BOGO DEAL ON BURRITOS, BOWLS, SALADS AND AN ORDER OF TACOS. BOGO STANDS FOR WHAT?

BUY ONE GET ONE



4. THE FIRST OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR “WHITE BOY RICK” WAS RELEASED YESTERDAY. WHY IS THIS A BIG DEAL? BECAUSE PORTIONS OF IT WAS SHOT RIGHT HERE IN CLEVELAND, AND IT STARS MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY. MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY: OVER OR UNDER THE AGE OF 45?

OVER – 48



5. MARK WAHLBERG IS A BIRTHDAY BOY TODAY. EVERYBODY KNOWS THE SONG “GOOD VIBRATIONS” WHEN HE WAS THE FRONT MAN FOR MARKY MARK AND THE FUNKY BUNCH, BUT THEY HAD ANOTHER TOP 10 SONG FROM THE SAME ALBUM. CAN YOU GIVE ME THE NAME OF THAT SONG?

WILDSIDE