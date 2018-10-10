Trump Toohey: Can You Name An Inductee To The Rock Hall From Last Year?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 10/10/18

October 10, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     MARIAH CAREY PERFORMED HER NEW SONG “WITH YOU” LAST NIGHT ON THE AMAS.  MARIAH HAS BEEN MARRIED TWICE.  CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF HER EXES?  

 

 


TOMMY MOTTOLA 1993-1998
NICK CANNON 2008-2016


2.     This actor is staring in a Harry Potter film this fall and has recently been in public debate with his former wife Amber Heard.

 

 

 


Johnny Depp


3.     Happy Birthday Mario Lopez!  Over/Under 44 years old? 

 

 

 


Over – he’s turning 45


4.     The nominees for the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were just announced, and in the running this year are Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J AND MORE.  CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE ARTISTS THAT WERE INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK HALL, LAST YEAR?  

 

 

 


BON JOVI 
THE CARS 
DIRE STRAITS 
THE MOODY BLUES 
NINA SIMONE 
SISTER ROSETTA THARPE 


5.     TNT has ordered 10 episodes of M.D. Live, a two hour weekly series which will be a reality show where viewers help diagnose illnesses. Which one of these shows is NOT a TNT Original Program? Rizzoli and Isles, Franklin and Bash or Suits?

 

 

 

 

Suits – it’s on USA Network

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 5th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Chef Jonathon Sawyer Calls In About New Book: House of Vinegar WDOKFM: On-Demand
Taza's Manager Sargon Zodo Talks About His Run-In With Justin Timberlake! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Gleydura, Editor of Cleveland Magazine, Talks 'Best of Cleveland Party' WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - September 21st 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes