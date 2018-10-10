Trump Toohey: Can You Name An Inductee To The Rock Hall From Last Year?

1. MARIAH CAREY PERFORMED HER NEW SONG “WITH YOU” LAST NIGHT ON THE AMAS. MARIAH HAS BEEN MARRIED TWICE. CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF HER EXES?



TOMMY MOTTOLA 1993-1998

NICK CANNON 2008-2016



2. This actor is staring in a Harry Potter film this fall and has recently been in public debate with his former wife Amber Heard.



Johnny Depp



3. Happy Birthday Mario Lopez! Over/Under 44 years old?



Over – he’s turning 45



4. The nominees for the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were just announced, and in the running this year are Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J AND MORE. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE ARTISTS THAT WERE INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK HALL, LAST YEAR?



BON JOVI

THE CARS

DIRE STRAITS

THE MOODY BLUES

NINA SIMONE

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE



5. TNT has ordered 10 episodes of M.D. Live, a two hour weekly series which will be a reality show where viewers help diagnose illnesses. Which one of these shows is NOT a TNT Original Program? Rizzoli and Isles, Franklin and Bash or Suits?

Suits – it’s on USA Network