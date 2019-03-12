Trump Toohey: Can You Name The Four Syrups of IHOP?

1. The Jonas Brothers’ new song ‘Sucker’ debuts at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Which of these songs is a Jonas Brothers song? Burnin’ Down, Burnin’ Up, Burnin’ Right

Burnin’ Up

2. Nelly, TLC and Flo-Rida are coming to Blossom. August 15th. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Name the TLC song, with these lyrics: Don't go chasing waterfalls. Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to.

Waterfalls

3. Part one of the Bachelor finale was last night, and well, “yawn”. Give me the first name of this season’s “Bachelor”.

Colton

4. Cleveland Rocks” is turning 40 - and the Rock Hall is celebrating with Cleveland Rocks Day on April 7th. “Cleveland Rocks” was the theme song on the “Drew Carey Show” from 1994-2004. That version of “Cleveland Rocks” was performed by this band.

The Presidents of the United States of America

5. You can get a free short stack of pancakes today at IHOP to celebrate National Pancake day. According to IHOP, what are the FOUR types of syrup that make up their variety pack. You’d see the four on the table as well.

Regular, Butter Pecan, Strawberry, Blueberry (would accept Boiysonberry in leu of Blueberry)