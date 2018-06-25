Trump Toohey: Can You Name Flavor Flav's Love Show? Name of Adele's Debut Album?

Happy half Christmas everyone! What are the two popular colors associated with Christmas, i’ll give you some hints…think pine tree and berries…

(red and green)

Rock band 5 Seconds of Summer topped the Billboard 200 with their new album, making them the only band to have their first three albums go #1! Coming in at #2? The new Beyonce and Jay-Z album. Which active band has the most No. 1 albums to their name? U2, Led Zeppelin or The Rolling Stones?

(U2 - 8, Rolling Stones - 9, Led Zeppelin - 7)

O-M-G How did we not talk about THIS HBO show which, this month, turned twenty years old! THIS show is a romantic comedy-drama that follows Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker. Carrie and her friends discover themselves in big ol New York City.

(Sex and the City, Episode 1: June 6, 1998)

Did you hear this rumor, Adele is back in the studio and apparently is working on album to be released in the winter of 2019…she make her breakthrough with her sophomore album, 21. And her third album, 25, continued to push her success. But what was the name of her debut album?

(19)

Congrats to Brigitte Nielsen who welcomed a daughter over the weekend, her fifth child. Brigitte Nielsen has been married FIVE times, and she was Flavor Flav’s partner back in 2005. After Brigitte moved on, Flavor Flav hosted three seasons of THIS show in which Flavor Flav tried to find love.

(FLAVOR OF LOVE which aired from 2006-2008)