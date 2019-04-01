Trump Toohey: Can You Name of the Final Four Teams From March Madness?

1. "Dumbo" came out on top at the box office over the weekend, but didn't make as much as expected. $45 million marks the lowest opening of Disney’s recent live-action remakes. The unique feature of the dumbo the elephant are oversized _____.

Ears

2. It’s Opening Day for your Cleveland Indians. They play the White Sox at what time? Noon? 4:10? 7:10?

4:10

3. The Las Vegas odds are out and the Browns are predicted to win two more games next season, than they did this past season. So, how many games are they predicted to win in 2019-2010? 9? 10? Or 11?

9

4. Law and Order SVU is renewed for its 21st season which means it will become the longest running prime-time drama of all time. Which one of these characters is NOT an Assistant District Attorney on the show?? Alexandra Cabot, Melinda Warner or Casey Novak?

Melinda Warner

5. The March Madness FINAL FOUR was announced. Four schools will play off on Saturday. Can you name one of the four teams?

Auburn, Virgina, Texas Tech, MI State​