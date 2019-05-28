Trump Toohey: Can you name a Cleveland Brewery????

1. Ohio is Fourth in the Nation for Craft Brewing according to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association. Can you name a brewing company headquartered in the Cleveland-Akron area?

We Have A Lot

Heres just a few: Fat Heads, Thirsty Dog, Great Lakes, Brew Kettle, etc etc

2. It's finally over after 16 seasons. Adam Levine has announced that he is leaving "The Voice." He’s been a coach since the beginning! The only other coach that’s been there since the beginning is this guy.

Blake Shelton

3. Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert suffered a stroke in the hospital Sunday and had a procedure immediately, the company confirmed late Monday. "Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably," according to Quicken CEO Jay Farner. He’s owner the Cavs since 2005 when he bought controlling interest of the team from this guy.

Gordon Gund

4. Aladdin opened up with $90 million at the box office! Much better than Disney’s Dumbo live action which opened with how much money on its opening weekend? 38 million? 45 million? or 52 million?

45 Million

5. Eric Church, filmed his latest music video at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield - the place where The Shawshank Redemption was filmed. Shawshank Redemption was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, but did not win. Which film won the Academy for Best Picture that year?

Forrest Gump