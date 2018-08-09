Trump Toohey: Can You Name Any of the Beverly Hills Housewives?

1. CARRIE UNDERWOOD HAD TWO BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS YESTERDAY. SHE’S GOING ON TOUR NEXT YEAR, AND SHE’S PREGNANT! CARRIE UNDERWOOD WAS THE SEASON 4 WINNER OF THIS SINGING COMPETITION SHOW?



AMERICAN IDOL



2. We know Cher is doing an entire album of ABBA covers but up until now we’ve only heard Fernando – yesterday she tweeted out a clip of “Gimme Gimme Gimme”. CHER HAS BEEN MARRIED TWICE. CAN YOU GIVE ME EITHER OF THEIR NAMES?



SONNY BONO

GREGG ALLMAN



3. Do you have a teenager in a high school cheerleading team or in a band? Well, contact us because we’re looking for high school bands and cheerleaders to appear on the Jen and Tim Show! More details are up at Star102cleveland.com. In the football drama Friday Night Lights, the mascot is this animal?



(Panthers)



4. The sixth and final season of House of Cards will premiere on Netflix on November 2nd. The season will focus on Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood. SPOILER ALERT! In the show what is the name of the man who Claire is having an affair with. He’s an author who writes a ‘too real’ book about the Underwoods. Is it Seth Grayson, Thomas Yates or Terry Womack?



(Thomas Yates // Seth Greyson is a political operative, Terry is the head of the Congressional Black Caucus)



5. Denise Richards is officially joining the Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming ninth season of the show. Can you name ANY of the housewives who have been on the Housewives of Beverly Hills?



(Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville, Yolanda Hadid, Carlton Gebbia, Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, Eileen Davidson, Lisa Rinna, Erika Giradi, Kathryn Edwards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave)