Trump Toohey: Can You Name All Three Chicago Shows on NBC?

February 27, 2019
1.     Watch out and don’t get in the way…It is skunk mating season in northeast Ohio.  The most common fur color, are these two colors. 

 

 

 

 


Black and White


2.     Jenna Bush Hager is officially the replacement for the fourth hour of the Today Show. She will be replacing Kathie Lee Gifford. Jenna is one of George W. Bush’s twin daughters. What’s the name of her twin sister?

 

 

 

 


Barbara


3.     The American Red Cross has partnered with HBO to hopefully get more people to give blood - now through March 17 if you donate you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of five trips to the Game of Thrones upcoming Season ____ premiere.  7th?  8th?  Or 9th?  

 

 

 

 


8th 

    
4.     Janet Jackson is the latest artist to land a Las Vegas residency. The singer will launch “Metamorphosis” on May 17th.  Jackson was cast as Storm in the X-Men franchise.  However, she later had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts while touring, with the role given to THIS actress.  

 

 

 

 

Halle Berry


5.     Good news for fans of Dick Wolf’s TV Show series Chicago. All three shows have been renewed for another season. Can you name all three Chicago shows which air on NBC’s Wednesday line up?

 

 

 


Chicago PD, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire

