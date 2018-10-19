Trump Toohey: Can You Name All Four Golden Girls?

1. YUMMY! Mitchell’s opened their 10th location - it’s right near the Van Aken district in Shaker Heights. We will learn more from Andrew Zelman coming up just after 8am. Mitchell’s is known for serving this delicious dessert treat.



ICE CREAM



2. Judy Blume’s book ‘Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret’ apparently is being turned into a movie. Which of these is NOT a Judy Blume book? Freckle Juice, Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing or Beezus and Ramona?



Beezus and Ramona, written by Beverly Clearly



3. Plenty of people will be FLYING to the Q Arena to see The Eagles tomorrow. Can you name this singer, songwriter, actor and founding member of the Eagles that passed away in 2016?



Glenn Frey



4. Burger King is treating customers to a new burger just in time for Halloween. The “Nightmare King” burger combines a quarter-pound of beef with a crispy fried chicken filet, melted American cheese, bacon, mayo, and onions and it all comes on a green sesame seed bun. In 2015, Burger king introduced a Halloween Whopper with a black bun infused with A1 sauce, but costumers complained due to this: Their mouth turned black? Simply the taste of the bun? Or their poop turned green?



Their poop turned green



5. There’s a new “The Golden Girls” cereal - all 4 of the main characters are on the box and each one comes with a collectable figurine inside. It’ a Target exclusive cereal. Name all 4 Golden Girls.



Dorothy. Blanche. Sophia. Rose.