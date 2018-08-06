Trump Toohey: Can You Name The 2016 Harry Potter Spinoff?

1. Bret Michaels tickets are up for grabs today during Trump Toohey. He is best known for being the front man for which band?



Poison

2. Browns fans and beer lovers were happy to see Joe Thomas at Great Lakes Brewing Co. on Saturday as the brewpub unveiled a new beer in his honor. The limited edition Thomas' beer, a Kolsch-style ale, is an obvious nod to the player who wore number 73 for the Browns. Can you name any other Great Lakes beer?

Dortmunder. Elliot Ness. Turntable Pils. Holy Moses. Burning River Commodore Perry IPA Edmund Fitzgerald Lightkeeper Blonde AleConway’s Irish Ale Hop Madness Cloud Cutter Chillwave Rally Drum Ale Lake Erie Monster Oktoberfest Christmas Ale

3. In case you missed it, Charlotte Rae has passed away at the age of 92. Now Charlotte Rae was best known as Mrs. Edna Garrett, the star in The Facts of Life. But before The Facts of Life, Mrs. Garrett was created on this show which starred Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges.

(Diff’rent Strokes)

4. Mission Impossible: Fallout remains #1 on the Box Office while ‘Black Panther’ becomes the 3rd film ever to hit $700 million at the domestic box office. Star Wars: The Force Awakens holds at 936 million, while Avatar scooped 760 million. The fourth largest domestic grossing movie goes to this 2018 superhero movie. What is it?

(Avengers: Infinity War – 678 million)

5. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book, Cinemark has made a truly special announcement. All of the Harry Potter films are returning to theaters! You will be able to go to Cinemark locations all across the country to see the nine films set in the Wizarding World. That's right, you can watch all eight of the originals, plus this 2016 film, which was a spin-off and prequel to the Harry Potter film series.



Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.