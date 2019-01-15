Trump Toohey: Can You Name 1 of Justin Bieber's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hits?

1. Cedar Point is hiring for the 2019 season. The amusement park says they're looking for workers in all areas of the park, like rides, food and guest services. Cedar Point is located in which city?



Sandusky



2. Sorry Ladies, Chris Pratt is taken…again! He got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger. Previously, Pratt was married to Anna Faris. How many kids does Pratt and Faris have? 1, 2 or 3?



1



3. Big week for Netflix: the new Carmen Sandiego show drops, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and the 5th season of Grace and Frankie all make their way to the streaming platform. Can you name the leading ladies who play Grace and Frankie?



Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin



4. Meghan Markle may have just revealed her first child's due date. One fan claims Meghan recently said she is six months pregnant. Other Royal watchers are saying that Meghan revealed her baby is due in April. Which other member of the Royal family was born in April? Queen Elizabeth? Prince Charles? Or Prince Harry?



Queen – April 22, 1926



5. It looks like we may be getting a Justin Biebergreatest hits album this year. While neither Justin or his manager have confirmed anything, Universal Music Japan reported on that Justin will be releasing the album “The Best” on February 27th. Can you name any of the 5 Justin Bieber songs, as the main artist or featured artist, making it to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100?



Despacito

Sorry

Love Yourself

What Do You Mean

I’m The One