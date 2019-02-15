Trump Toohey: Breaking Bad Stars Which “Malcom In The Middle” Actor?

1. Its official…McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes are back. A Shamrock shake is? Minty goodness? Cherry goodnesss? Or Lemon goodness?



Minty Goodness



2. New movies this weekend include the rom-com “Isn’t It Romantic” starring Rebel Wilson. In the Pitch Perfect Movies, what is the name of Rebel Wilson’s character?



Fat Amy



3. Breaking Bad is getting a movie! It’ll come to AMC and Netflix, no word on when. Breaking Bad stars this “Malcom In The Middle” actor.

Bryan Cranston

4. We had it for you first…Katy Perry dropping new music yesterday. The name of the track “365”. By the way, apparently she’s also now ENGAGED! She’s been nomination 13 times for a Grammy, but has she ever won the award?

NOPE

5. Did you hear what Kanye West did for Kim Kardashian for Valentine’s Day? Kim walked into an empty room to find Kanye had covered it in a bunch of glass vases containing one rose each. In the middle of said "field" of roses was THE Kenny G playing a saxophone. What!? Kenny G rose to fame with his forth studio album way back in 1986, entitled what?

Duotones