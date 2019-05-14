Trump Toohey: Bobby Brown Is In What R&B Group?

1. 4 new Oreos flavors for your mouth, are coming soon. Oreo Thins Latte, Marshmallow Moon Oreos, Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos and Maple Crème Oreos. Recently Oreo released a limited edition Oreo in honor of this show on HBO that has only one episode remaining.



Game of Thrones

2. Bobby Brown was at the Rock Hall yesterday. Bobby was a part of this R&B that formed in 1978 and reached its height in popularity in the 80’s with songs like “Cool it Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man”.

New Edition

3. With Cedar Point tickets up for grabs, let’s play a round of “Name that ride”. This is a steel roller coaster, and was the park's fourteenth roller coaster. Upon completion in 2000, this coaster broke six world records and was the world's first giga coaster. Can you name that ride?

Millenium Force



4. The official trailer for BH90210 dropped, watch it at star102cleveland.com. At the show’s peak in Season 4, how many viewers watched the show? 17 million, 21 million or 25 million?

21.7 million​

5. Disney is developing a reboot/sequel of Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, with Josh Gad attached to the project. Josh Gad recently was in the live action adaption of Beauty and the Beast as WHAT character?

LeFou