Trump Toohey: Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings” is From What Movie?

1. Cedar Point has announced the Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island. “It’s a new land at Cedar Point that you can discover.” The park is opening an island previously closed off to visitors. Let’s play a round of NAME THAT COASTER: Three point eight….that’s 3.8… seconds. That is all it takes for THIS coaster to go from a complete standstill to 120 miles per hour.



Top Thrill Dragster



2. There are reports over the weekend that six years after their split, the Jonas Brothers are planning their reunion, which will feature new music, as well as a documentary about their reunion. US Weekly notes that the band will simply go by “JONAS". Name any of the three brothers that make up the Group the Jonas Brothers.



Nick

Joe

Kevin



3. The Oscars are getting steam as they announced both Queen with Adam Lambert and Bette Midler will be performing. Bette Middler won a grammy for Record of the Year. It was for the song “Wind Beneath My Wings” which was from the soundtrack to what film?



Beaches



4. The trailer for Frozen 2 has broken the record for the most views for a trailer for an animated movie with 116.4 million viewers on the first day. Frozen 2 beat out this 2018 Pixar and Disney film.



Incredibles 2 - 113.6 million views



5. Once again, all of this year’s Oscar nominees will receive lavish gift bags, and they will be filled with some truly amazing items. We know what’s inside of the bags. Details online Jen and Tim show page. Which film won the most Oscars during the 2018 Academy awards with 4?



Shape of Water