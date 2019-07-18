Trump Toohey: Baker Mayfield, a Tiger and a Rolls-Royce Were In What Brand's Ad?

1. Bath and Body Works has a ton of fall candles and it’s a million degrees outside. Which one of these scents is NOT a Bath and Body works candy scent? Cactus Blossom? Warm Apple Pie? Or Steamed Buns?



Steamed Buns

2. Chrissy Metz, of ‘This Is Us’, wowed the crowd at the Academy of Country Music Awards. And now, she confirmed she’s working on new music. She plays which character on the show “This Is Us’? First name will do:



Kate Pearson

3. The first trailer for the movie adaption of Cats will drop on Friday. Which of these is NOT the name of a cat in the musical Cats? Rumpus Cat, Rum Tum Tugger or Ruckus Cat?

Ruckus Cat

4. Browns tickets are on resale for anywhere from $165 bucks to $1,667 bucks! Let’s go back to the 2016 NBA Championship after the Cavs won against the Warriors in Game 5. How much was the cheapest ticket to get into the Q Arena for Game 6? $250, $350 or $450?





$250

5. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is on the cover of ESPN The Magazine. This isn’t the first time he’s been highlighted or in an ad. Can you remember the brand of underwear that used Baker Mayfield next to a tiger, next to I believe a Rolls-Royce?





PSD