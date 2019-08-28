Trump Toohey: Name A Bon Jovi Song

1. Bon Jovi fans can look forward to a new record, although there’s no word on when it will come out. Bon Joviannounced that the title of the album will be “Bon Jovi: 2020.” Name any Bon Jovi song.



Lots of options: Living on a Prayer. You Give Love a Bad Name. I’ll Be There For You. Who Says You Can’t Go Home. Have A Nice Day. It’s My Life. Wanted Dead Or Alive. Bed of Roses.

2. Leslie Jones is leaving SNL. That’s sad news, but at least its news about another person on the show besides this cast member that was engaged to Ariana Grande.

Pete Davidson

3. This upcoming Labor Day weekend is the Air Show and Oktoberfest. Let’s play a round of Guess that German! This German meat entree is thinned out before fried in oil or fat. Can you guess that German?

Schnitzel

4. The VMA viewership is down to 4.9 million. What had more viewers: this year’s VMAs or last year’s American Music Awards?

AMAs - 6.5 million

VMA - 4.9 million ​

5. You can be in a movie with Liam Neeson! The movie, “The Minuteman.” will begin production in September and will be shot in part in Cleveland. Details on the Jen and Tim show page. Liam Neeson has been nominated for one Academy Award for his role in Schindler’s List, but lost to the great actor of all time, Tom Hanks, for his role in this 1993 film.

Philadelphia