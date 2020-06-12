Trump Toohey: Do you know what FOMO stands for?

Trump Toohey Questions 6/12/20

June 12, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Jack Hanna is retiring from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after 42 years.  He’s 72 years old and says that it’s time to step back. Name any animal you’d find at the Columbus Zoo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lions, Tigers, Bears (oh, my!) and more

2.    “The Last Dance” was a ratings hit for ESPN so it’s no surprise that producers are interested in quickly getting other similar project moving.  It was announced yesterday that that NBA legend Magic Johnson will receive “The Last Dance” treatment with a planned feature film documentary now in the works.  Magic Johnson played his entire NBA career with this team.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

L.A. Lakers


3.     The term FOGO was recently introduced by Forbes to explain a person's fear-of-going-out due to the pandemic.  Ah I miss the days of FOMO, which is an acronym for this.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fear of Missing Out

4.     Country supergroup Lady Antebellum has announced that they've changed their name due to the negative connotations of the word  Antebellum.'  From now on they will simply go by Lady A.  Can you give me the name of the lead single, and title track to their second studio album? By the way, it won 4 Grammys.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Need You Now

5.     Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.  They had been married for almost seven years and have two children.  In the animated movie “Trolls World Tour”, Kelly voiced this character, who is the leader of the country trolls.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Delta Dawn


 

