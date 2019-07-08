Trump Toohey All Star Week: Who Is The Antagonist In Mulan?

1. Baker Mayfield is a married man. Baker famously said that he woke up feeling _____, when asked a question about his fantastic play during a game last year. Dangerous? Happy? Frisky?



Dangerous

2. The Home Run Derby is later on tonight at Progressive Field. Your Cleveland Indians have one player participating in the Home Run Derby. Who is it?



Carlos Santana

3. Build-A-Bear Workshop has released a new Lion King collection. The Lion King was the 32nd Disney Animated Feature Film released in 1994. Was Aladdin, which was also released in the 1990’s, released before or after The Lion King?



Before - 1992

4. No surprise: Spider-Man: Far From Home tops the box office with a $185 million dollar weekend. What’s the name of Spiderman’s adoptive mother who is also his aunt?



Aunt May

5. The new teaser trailer for Disney’s live action Mulan dropped yesterday. In the original Mulan animated film, Mulan fights against who?



The Huns ​